EV Battery Reuse Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Battery Reuse in Global, including the following market information:
Global EV Battery Reuse Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global EV Battery Reuse market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
BEV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EV Battery Reuse include Relectrify Pty Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, Global Battery Solutions, Groupe Renault, Connected Energy, BYD Co, Ltd., Daimler AG, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. and Tesla, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EV Battery Reuse companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EV Battery Reuse Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global EV Battery Reuse Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
BEV
HEV
Others
Global EV Battery Reuse Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global EV Battery Reuse Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Energy Storage
Base Stations
Others
Global EV Battery Reuse Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global EV Battery Reuse Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EV Battery Reuse revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EV Battery Reuse revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Relectrify Pty Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric
Global Battery Solutions
Groupe Renault
Connected Energy
BYD Co, Ltd.
Daimler AG
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
Tesla, Inc.
GS Yuasa Corporation
LG Chem, Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Energus Power Solutions
Lithium Werks
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Toyota Motor Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EV Battery Reuse Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EV Battery Reuse Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EV Battery Reuse Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EV Battery Reuse Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EV Battery Reuse Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EV Battery Reuse Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EV Battery Reuse Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EV Battery Reuse Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 EV Battery Reuse Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies EV Battery Reuse Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Battery Reuse Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV Battery Reuse Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Battery Reuse Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global EV Battery Reuse Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
