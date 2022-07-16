EV Battery Reuse Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Battery Reuse in Global, including the following market information:

Global EV Battery Reuse Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global EV Battery Reuse market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BEV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EV Battery Reuse include Relectrify Pty Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, Global Battery Solutions, Groupe Renault, Connected Energy, BYD Co, Ltd., Daimler AG, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. and Tesla, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EV Battery Reuse companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EV Battery Reuse Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global EV Battery Reuse Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BEV

HEV

Others

Global EV Battery Reuse Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global EV Battery Reuse Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy Storage

Base Stations

Others

Global EV Battery Reuse Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global EV Battery Reuse Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EV Battery Reuse revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EV Battery Reuse revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Relectrify Pty Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Global Battery Solutions

Groupe Renault

Connected Energy

BYD Co, Ltd.

Daimler AG

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Tesla, Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

LG Chem, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Energus Power Solutions

Lithium Werks

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EV Battery Reuse Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EV Battery Reuse Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EV Battery Reuse Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EV Battery Reuse Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EV Battery Reuse Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EV Battery Reuse Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EV Battery Reuse Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EV Battery Reuse Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 EV Battery Reuse Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies EV Battery Reuse Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Battery Reuse Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV Battery Reuse Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Battery Reuse Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global EV Battery Reuse Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028



