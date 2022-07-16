Next-Generation Communication Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Next-generation Communication Devices include 5G devices, visible light communication, wireless sensor networks, etc. The technology provides a converged infrastructure for multiple services (such as video, data and voice) at a higher speed than traditional communication technologies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Next-Generation Communication Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Next-Generation Communication Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Next-Generation Communication Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5G Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Next-Generation Communication Devices include Huawei, Cisco, Analong Devices Inc., Ericsson, Netgear, Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic, Purelifi and Arris International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Next-Generation Communication Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5G Equipment

Visible Light Communication Device / Li-Fi

Wireless Sensor Network(WSN)

Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Military and Defense

Transportation

Other

Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Next-Generation Communication Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Next-Generation Communication Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Next-Generation Communication Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Next-Generation Communication Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huawei

Cisco

Analong Devices Inc.

Ericsson

Netgear

Koninklijke Philips NV

Panasonic

Purelifi

Arris International

Nokia

ZTE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Next-Generation Communication Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Next-Generation Communication Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Next-Generation Communication Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Next-Generation Communication Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Next-Generation Communication Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next-Generation Communication Devices Pl

