Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flexible printed circuit (FPC) antennas provide benefits such as the relatively small size and complex radiation pattern of the antenna. Such FPC antennas are typically mounted to a PCB using pogo pins or spring connectors. FPC antenna that can be easily integrated on the RF circuit board of a wireless device to reduce the packaging cost for wireless consumer electronics operations has been reported recently. Some antenna structures to satisfy specific bandwidth specifications for modern wireless cellular communication systems such as GSM, DCS, PCS, and Mobile communications have been implemented and developed. Mobile communications have progressed very speedily and many mobile terminals are required small dimensions and compact size then to meet the miniaturization requirement and are very capable quality for satisfying concerns of antenna design.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna in global, including the following market information:
Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Main Antenna Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna include Amphenol, Pulse, Molex, Skycross, Galtronics, Sunway, Speed, JESONcom and Auden, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Main Antenna
Bluetooth Antenna
WIFI Antenna
GPS Antenna
Others
Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobile Phone
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Others
Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amphenol
Pulse
Molex
Skycross
Galtronics
Sunway
Speed
JESONcom
Auden
Deman
Ethertronics
Sky-wave
3gtx
Southstar
Luxshare Precision
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Printed Circuit (F
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/