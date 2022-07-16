Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flexible printed circuit (FPC) antennas provide benefits such as the relatively small size and complex radiation pattern of the antenna. Such FPC antennas are typically mounted to a PCB using pogo pins or spring connectors. FPC antenna that can be easily integrated on the RF circuit board of a wireless device to reduce the packaging cost for wireless consumer electronics operations has been reported recently. Some antenna structures to satisfy specific bandwidth specifications for modern wireless cellular communication systems such as GSM, DCS, PCS, and Mobile communications have been implemented and developed. Mobile communications have progressed very speedily and many mobile terminals are required small dimensions and compact size then to meet the miniaturization requirement and are very capable quality for satisfying concerns of antenna design.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Main Antenna Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna include Amphenol, Pulse, Molex, Skycross, Galtronics, Sunway, Speed, JESONcom and Auden, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WIFI Antenna

GPS Antenna

Others

Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phone

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Others

Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amphenol

Pulse

Molex

Skycross

Galtronics

Sunway

Speed

JESONcom

Auden

Deman

Ethertronics

Sky-wave

3gtx

Southstar

Luxshare Precision

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Printed Circuit (F

