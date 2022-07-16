Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A?sphygmomanometer, also known as a?blood pressure meter,?blood pressure monitor, or?blood pressure gauge, is a device used to measure?blood pressure, composed of an inflatable?cuff?to collapse and then release the artery under the cuff in a controlled manner,?and a?mercury?or mechanical?manometer?to measure the pressure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sphygmomanometer Cuffs in global, including the following market information:
Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sphygmomanometer Cuffs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reusable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sphygmomanometer Cuffs include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, American Diagnostic, Briggs Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare and Microlife, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sphygmomanometer Cuffs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reusable
Disposable
Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Household
Commercial
Others
Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sphygmomanometer Cuffs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sphygmomanometer Cuffs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sphygmomanometer Cuffs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sphygmomanometer Cuffs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Welch Allyn
SunTech Medical
American Diagnostic
Briggs Healthcare
Omron Healthcare
Spacelabs Healthcare
Microlife
Cardinal Health
Conmed
Yuyue
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sphygmomanometer Cuffs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
