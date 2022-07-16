Building Automation Power Meter Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
For Single Phase
For Three Phase
Segment by Application
Industrial Monitoring
Residential Surveillance
Energy Management
Others
By Company
GE Grid Solutions
Siemens
Socomec
Functional Devices
Schneider Electric
Delta Electronics
FLEXIM
Carlo Gavazzi
Accuenergy
ABB
Rockwell Automation
Efficient Power Tech
Zhuhai Pilot Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
