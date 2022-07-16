Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette is a fast visual, competitive panel immunoassay that can be used for the qualitative detection of drug metabolites at specific cutoff levels in human Saliva.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette in global, including the following market information:

Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Panel Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette include OraSure Technologies, Draeger, Abbott Laboratories, Securetec Detektions-Systeme, Quest Diagnostics, Oranoxis, Premier Biotech, Wondfo Biotech and Salimetrics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Panel Packaging

Multiple Panel Packaging

Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Workplace Testing

Criminal Justice Testing

Rehabilitation Therapy

Others

Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OraSure Technologies

Draeger

Abbott Laboratories

Securetec Detektions-Systeme

Quest Diagnostics

Oranoxis

Premier Biotech

Wondfo Biotech

Salimetrics

Neogen Corporation

UCP Biosciences

Lin-Zhi International

MEDACX

AccuBioTech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Companies

