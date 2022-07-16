Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette is a fast visual, competitive panel immunoassay that can be used for the qualitative detection of drug metabolites at specific cutoff levels in human Saliva.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette in global, including the following market information:
Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Panel Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette include OraSure Technologies, Draeger, Abbott Laboratories, Securetec Detektions-Systeme, Quest Diagnostics, Oranoxis, Premier Biotech, Wondfo Biotech and Salimetrics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Panel Packaging
Multiple Panel Packaging
Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Workplace Testing
Criminal Justice Testing
Rehabilitation Therapy
Others
Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OraSure Technologies
Draeger
Abbott Laboratories
Securetec Detektions-Systeme
Quest Diagnostics
Oranoxis
Premier Biotech
Wondfo Biotech
Salimetrics
Neogen Corporation
UCP Biosciences
Lin-Zhi International
MEDACX
AccuBioTech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oral Fluid Drug Test Cassette Companies
