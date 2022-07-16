CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The CO2 laser coding and marking device is a machine that uses a CO2 laser as a laser source to print production dates, barcodes, trademarks and other product information on the surface and packaging of the product. Laser coding and marking equipment is widely used in industrial applications such as packaging, electronics and microelectronics, medical and other construction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mask Marking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment include Han’s Laser, Trumpf, Telesis, Danaher, Brother, Hitachi, Dover, Macsa and SATO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mask Marking

Array Marking

Scanning Marking

Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tool

Electronics & Microelectronics

Medical

Others

Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Han’s Laser

Trumpf

Telesis

Danaher

Brother

Hitachi

Dover

Macsa

SATO

Gravotech

Trotec

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

REA JET

ITW

SUNINE

KGK

Matthews

Control print

KBA-Metronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CO2 Laser Coding and Markin

