CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The CO2 laser coding and marking device is a machine that uses a CO2 laser as a laser source to print production dates, barcodes, trademarks and other product information on the surface and packaging of the product. Laser coding and marking equipment is widely used in industrial applications such as packaging, electronics and microelectronics, medical and other construction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mask Marking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment include Han’s Laser, Trumpf, Telesis, Danaher, Brother, Hitachi, Dover, Macsa and SATO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mask Marking
Array Marking
Scanning Marking
Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Machine Tool
Electronics & Microelectronics
Medical
Others
Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Han’s Laser
Trumpf
Telesis
Danaher
Brother
Hitachi
Dover
Macsa
SATO
Gravotech
Trotec
Rofin
TYKMA Electrox
REA JET
ITW
SUNINE
KGK
Matthews
Control print
KBA-Metronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CO2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CO2 Laser Coding and Markin
