Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Multiple standard wavelength laser epilators are hair removal laser machines that are exposed to laser pulses that damage hair follicles. They remove personal body hair in global beauty spas and hospitals. They have a discontinuous, multi-wavelength combination with wavelengths of Between 550 and 1200 nm, it can penetrate 1.3mm, and the treatment parameters can be adjusted according to skin color or hair color depth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable hair removal machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines include Hologic, Inc(Cynosure), Apax Partners(Syneron Candela), Fosun Pharma (Sisram), XIO Group (Lumenis), Elen s.p.a, Cutera, Lutronic, Venus Concept and Miracle Laser Systems, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable hair removal machine
Desktop hair removal machine
Global Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beauty Spa
Hospital
Other
Global Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Multiple standard wavelength laser Removal Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hologic, Inc(Cynosure)
Apax Partners(Syneron Candela)
Fosun Pharma (Sisram)
XIO Group (Lumenis)
Elen s.p.a
Cutera
Lutronic
Venus Concept
Miracle Laser Systems, Inc
Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Solta Medical, Inc)
Viora
Fotona
Sciton, Inc
Lynton Lasers Group
