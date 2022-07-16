Global and China Agriculture And Farm Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Agriculture And Farm Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agriculture And Farm Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Agriculture And Farm Equipment market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Tractors
Harvesters
Planting Equipment
Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment
Spraying Equipment
Hay & Forage Equipment
Others
Segment by Application
Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation
Sowing & Planting
Weed Cultivation
Plant Protection
Harvesting & Threshing
Post-Harvest & Agro Processing
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
AGCO Corp.
CNH Industrial N.V.
Iseki & Co., Ltd.
Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF)
J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited
Kubota Corporation
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
Deere & Company
Horsch Maschinen GmbH
Escorts Group
Monosem (John Deere)
Kongskilde
Kivon RUS
Valmont Industries, Inc.
T.A.F.E. (Tractors & Farm Equipment Ltd.)
Rostselmash
Morris Industries Ltd.
Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A.
MaterMacc S.p.A.
Lemken
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agriculture And Farm Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Tractors
1.2.3 Harvesters
1.2.4 Planting Equipment
1.2.5 Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment
1.2.6 Spraying Equipment
1.2.7 Hay & Forage Equipment
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation
1.3.3 Sowing & Planting
1.3.4 Weed Cultivation
1.3.5 Plant Protection
1.3.6 Harvesting & Threshing
1.3.7 Post-Harvest & Agro Processing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Agriculture And Farm Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Agricultu
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/