Global and Japan Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Scope and Market Size

Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Sprinkler

Drip

Central Pivot

Lateral Move

Segment by Application

Plantation Crops

Orchard Crops

Field Crops

Forage & Grass

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Mahindra EPC

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

T-L Irrigation Co.

The Toro Company

Rivulis Irrigation

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sprinkler

1.2.3 Drip

1.2.4 Central Pivot

1.2.5 Lateral Move

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Plantation Crops

1.3.3 Orchard Crops

1.3.4 Field Crops

1.3.5 Forage & Grass

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Trends

2.3.2 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Drivers

2.3.3 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Challenges

2.3.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Pl

