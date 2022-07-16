On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
On-Premises Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) is a software platform that streamlines facilities management and maintenance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) in Global, including the following market information:
Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) include IBM, Dude Solutions, Fortive, DPSI, EMaint, ServiceChannel, IFS, Hippo and Real Asset Management, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Service
Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial & Manufacturing
Property Management Firms
Logistics & Retail
Education & Government
Healthcare and Others
Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Dude Solutions
Fortive
DPSI
EMaint
ServiceChannel
IFS
Hippo
Real Asset Management
FasTrak
MPulse
MVP Plant
ManagerPlus
Fiix
MicroMain
FMX
UpKeep
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Manage
