On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

On-Premises Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) is a software platform that streamlines facilities management and maintenance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) in Global, including the following market information:

Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7204906/global-onpremises-computeraided-facility-management-2022-2028-206

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) include IBM, Dude Solutions, Fortive, DPSI, EMaint, ServiceChannel, IFS, Hippo and Real Asset Management, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Service

Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare and Others

Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Dude Solutions

Fortive

DPSI

EMaint

ServiceChannel

IFS

Hippo

Real Asset Management

FasTrak

MPulse

MVP Plant

ManagerPlus

Fiix

MicroMain

FMX

UpKeep

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-onpremises-computeraided-facility-management-2022-2028-206-7204906

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Manage

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-onpremises-computeraided-facility-management-2022-2028-206-7204906

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028