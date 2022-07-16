Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The radio access network (RAN) has been in use since the beginning of cellular technology and has evolved through the generations of mobile communications (1G through 5G). Components of the RAN include a base station and antennas that cover a given region depending on their capacity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Macro Station Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment include Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco Systems, ZTE, Samsung, Ciena, Fujitsu and Juniper Networks and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Macro Station
Micro Station
Pico Station
Femto Station
Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Telecom Operators
Government and Company
Other
Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huawei
Nokia
Ericsson
Cisco Systems
ZTE
Samsung
Ciena
Fujitsu
Juniper Networks
FiberHome Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Access Network Telecom Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
