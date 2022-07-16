Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A?double-lumen tube?(DLT) is an?endotracheal tube?designed to isolate the lungs anatomically and physiologically.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube in global, including the following market information:
Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube include Ambu, Asid Bonz, Smiths Medical, Medis, Teleflex, Medtronic, TUOREN, Intersurgical and Carefusion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disposable
Reusable
Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Specialty Clinics
Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ambu
Asid Bonz
Smiths Medical
Medis
Teleflex
Medtronic
TUOREN
Intersurgical
Carefusion
Mercury Medical
Wellead
Unomedical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Double Lumen Endobronchi
