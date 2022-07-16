Global Solar Microinverter Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Solar Microinverter market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Microinverter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter
Grid-Off Solar Microinverter
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Other
By Company
Enphase Energy
SolarEdge Technologies
SMA
SunPower
Power-One
Sungrow
AP System
Samil Power
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solar Microinverter Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter
1.2.3 Grid-Off Solar Microinverter
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solar Microinverter Production
2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solar Microinverter Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Solar Microinverter Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Solar Microinverter
