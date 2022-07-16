Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A mobile communication device is defined as any wireless electronic device used for contacting or communicating with personnel and includes pagers, mobile phones, Blackberries, and devices similar to the Blackberry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Network Telecom Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Access Network Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Network Telecom Equipment include Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco Systems, ZTE, Samsung, Ciena, Fujitsu and Juniper Networks and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Network Telecom Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Access Network
Core Network
Other
Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Telecom Operators
Government and Company
Other
Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Network Telecom Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Network Telecom Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huawei
Nokia
Ericsson
Cisco Systems
ZTE
Samsung
Ciena
Fujitsu
Juniper Networks
FiberHome Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Network Telecom Equipment Companies
