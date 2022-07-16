Uncategorized

Aerospace and Defense in Argentina – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Aerospace & Defense in Argentina industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

 

Key Highlights

 

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– The Argentinian aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $1.7bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.3% between 2016 and 2020.

– The civil aerospace segment was the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $785.2m, equivalent to 45.3% of the market's overall value.

– In Argentina, there has been a gradual decrease in the defence budget allocated as a percentage of GDP as the country's economy has been struggling for the past two decades.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the aerospace & defense market in Argentina

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the aerospace & defense market in Argentina

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players' global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Argentina aerospace & defense market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the Argentina aerospace & defense market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the Argentina aerospace & defense market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Argentina aerospace & defense market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up Argentina's aerospace & defense market?

Table of content

Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market rivalry
1.6. Competitive Landscape
2 Market Overview
2.1. Market definition
2.2. Market analysis
3 Market Data
3.1. Market value
4 Market Segmentation
4.1. Category segmentation
4.2. Geography segmentation
5 Market Outlook
5.1. Market value forecast
6 Five Forces Analysis
6.1. Summary
6.2. Buyer power
6.3. Supplier power
6.4. New entrants
6.5. Threat of substitutes
6.6. Degree of rivalry
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1. Who are the leading players?
7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?
7.3. What is the rationale for the recent M&A activity?
7.4. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted leading players?
8 Appendix
8.1. Methodology
8.2. About MarketLine

 

