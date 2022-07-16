Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
DC In-Seat Power Supply In-Seat Power Supply is a seat-powered device for aircraft.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply in global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Economy Class Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply include Astronics, Tinicum, Burrana, GVH Aerospace, Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada, IFPL, KID-Systeme GmbH and Mid-Continent Instrument. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Economy Class
Business Class
Premium Economy Class
First Class
Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Astronics
Tinicum
Burrana
GVH Aerospace
Imagik Corp.
Inflight Canada
IFPL
KID-Systeme GmbH
Mid-Continent Instrument
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft DC In-Seat Power Supply Players in Global Market
