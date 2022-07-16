Neurosurgery Operating Table Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An?operating table, sometimes called?operating room?table, is the table on which the patient lies during a surgical operation.[1]?This surgical equipment is usually found inside the?surgery?room of a?hospital. Neurosurgical operating table is a kind of operating table, which is specifically used in the neurosurgical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurosurgery Operating Table in global, including the following market information:

Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Neurosurgery Operating Table companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neurosurgery Operating Table market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Motorized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neurosurgery Operating Table include Getinge, Hill-Rom, Skytron, STERIS, Stryker, Mizuho, Alvo, UFSK-OSYS and Medifa-hesse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neurosurgery Operating Table manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Motorized

Non-motorized

Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neurosurgery Operating Table revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neurosurgery Operating Table revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neurosurgery Operating Table sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Neurosurgery Operating Table sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Getinge

Hill-Rom

Skytron

STERIS

Stryker

Mizuho

Alvo

UFSK-OSYS

Medifa-hesse

BiHealthcare

AGA Sanit?tsartikel

Lojer

Schmitz u. S?hne

Schaerer Medical

Brumaba

Bender

Merivaara

Infinium Medical

Image Diagnostics

Mindray Medical

PAX Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neurosurgery Operating Table Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neurosurgery Operating Table Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neurosurgery Operating Table Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurosurgery Operating Table Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neurosurgery Operating Table Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurosurgery Operating Table Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neurosurgery Operating Table Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

