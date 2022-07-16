Mandibular Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Implants?can strengthen the jawline and create a more balanced facial silhouette by augmenting the?mandibular?body, angle, and ramus.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mandibular Implants in global, including the following market information:
Global Mandibular Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mandibular Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mandibular Implants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mandibular Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mandibular Implants include Craniotech, Renishaw, Xilloc, Medartis, Eurosurgical, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials, Johnson & Johnson, TMJ Concepts and Zimmer-Biomet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mandibular Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mandibular Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mandibular Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicone
Teflon
Polyethylene
Global Mandibular Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mandibular Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Mandibular Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mandibular Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mandibular Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mandibular Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mandibular Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mandibular Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Craniotech
Renishaw
Xilloc
Medartis
Eurosurgical
Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials
Johnson & Johnson
TMJ Concepts
Zimmer-Biomet
Implantech
Spectrums Design Medical
Stryker
KLS Martin
Hanson Medical
Sebbin
Sientra
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mandibular Implants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mandibular Implants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mandibular Implants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mandibular Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mandibular Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mandibular Implants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mandibular Implants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mandibular Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mandibular Implants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mandibular Implants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mandibular Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mandibular Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mandibular Implants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mandibular Implants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mandibular Implants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mandibular Implants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mandibular Im
