Medical Wireless Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rapid developments in electrical engineering disciplines such as flexible electronics and miniaturized, wireless technologies have ushered in a new era of medical devices that are improving the quality of life for patients suffering from a wide variety of afflictions. Diagnostic, monitoring, and treatment systems are becoming portable, wearable, and even implantable, which give them numerous advantages over bulky medical equipment, including minimized patient discomfort and lower costs for both healthcare providers and owners.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Wireless Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Wireless Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Wireless Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Wireless Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Wireless Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wearable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Wireless Device include GE Healthcare, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, Philips Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Medtronic, Drager, Silex Technology and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Wireless Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Wireless Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Wireless Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wearable
Implantable
Global Medical Wireless Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Wireless Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Global Medical Wireless Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Wireless Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Wireless Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Wireless Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Wireless Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Wireless Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Maxim Integrated
Texas Instruments
Philips Healthcare
Omron Healthcare
Medtronic
Drager
Silex Technology
Siemens
BD
Boston Scientific
Abbott
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Wireless Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Wireless Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Wireless Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Wireless Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Wireless Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Wireless Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Wireless Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Wireless Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Wireless Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Wireless Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Wireless Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Wireless Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Wireless Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Wireless Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Wireless Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Wireless Device Companies
4 Sights by Product
