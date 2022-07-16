Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film is available in the most commonly used materials and sizes, and is compatible with most bag making machines. These films have a high barrier to moisture and oxygen and are widely used in manufacturing, especially for product packaging that requires extended shelf life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pouches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film include Treofan Group, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Uflex, Toray Plastics, SRF Limited, Klockner Pentaplast, Cosmo Films, AR Metallizing and DUNMORE Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pouches

Bags

Labels

Decoration

Other

Global Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Personal Care

Chemical & Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Treofan Group

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Uflex

Toray Plastics

SRF Limited

Klockner Pentaplast

Cosmo Films

AR Metallizing

DUNMORE Corporation

