Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Module Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) or integrated optical circuit is a device that integrates multiple (at least two) photonic functions and as such is similar to an electronic integrated circuit. The major difference between the two is that a photonic integrated circuit provides functions for information signals imposed on optical wavelengths typically in the visible spectrum or near infrared 850 nm-1650 nm.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit in global, including the following market information:
Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passive Photonic Integrated Circuit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit include Infinera, Alcatel-Lucent, Avago, NeoPhotonics, HUAWEI, Cisco, Ciena, Intel and Oclaro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Passive Photonic Integrated Circuit
Active Photonic Integrated Circuit
Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Optical Communication
Biophotonics
Others
Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Infinera
Alcatel-Lucent
Avago
NeoPhotonics
HUAWEI
Cisco
Ciena
Intel
Oclaro
JDS Uniphase
Finisar
Luxtera
Mellanox
OneChip
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Module Type Photonic Integrated Circuit Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Module Type Ph
