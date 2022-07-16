Global and China Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Machine Tool
Non-Machine Tool
Segment by Application
Automotive
Healthcare
Jewelry
Food Industry
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Fanuc (Japan)
Heidenhain (Germany)
GSK CNC Equipment Co (China)
Fagor Automation (Spain)
Soft Servo Systems (US)
Sieb and Meyer AG (Germany)
Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Machine Tool
1.2.3 Non-Machine Tool
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Jewelry
1.3.5 Food Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Computerized Numerica
