Global and China Excitation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Excitation Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Excitation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Excitation Systems market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

 

Static Excitation Systems

 

Brushless Excitation Systems

Segment by Application

Synchronous Generators

Synchronous Motors

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ABB(Switzerland)

Rolls Royce(UK)

Voith(Germany)

Tenel(Czech Republic)

Basler Electric(US)

Konear Inem(Croatia)

Altex Electric(India)

Automation Electronics(India)

Amtech Power(India)

Andritz(Austria)

Siemens(Germany)

GE(US)

VEO OY(Finland)

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Excitation Systems Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Excitation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Static Excitation Systems
1.2.3 Brushless Excitation Systems
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Excitation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Synchronous Generators
1.3.3 Synchronous Motors
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Excitation Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Excitation Systems Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Excitation Systems Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Excitation Systems, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Excitation Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Excitation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Excitation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Excitation Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Excitation Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Excitation Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Excitation Systems Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Excitation Systems Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Excitation Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
 

 

