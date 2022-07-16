Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bamboo-Corn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins include Carmesi, Saathi, Heyday, Anandi, Sakhi, Polipop, Natrcare, Vivanion and Nua. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bamboo-Corn
Cotton
Banana Fibre
Others
Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Pharmacies
Online-store
Others
Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carmesi
Saathi
Heyday
Anandi
Sakhi
Polipop
Natrcare
Vivanion
Nua
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Compani
