Residential Solar Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Residential Solar market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Solar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Grid-Tied Solar System
Off Grid Solar System
Segment by Application
Lighting
Appliance
By Company
NRG Energy
SolarCity
Sungevity
Sunrun
Verengo
Vivint Solar
First Solar
Borg Energy
Jinko Solar
ReneSola
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Residential Solar Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Residential Solar Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Grid-Tied Solar System
1.2.3 Off Grid Solar System
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Residential Solar Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lighting
1.3.3 Appliance
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Residential Solar Production
2.1 Global Residential Solar Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Residential Solar Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Residential Solar Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Residential Solar Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Residential Solar Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Residential Solar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Residential Solar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Residential Solar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Residential Solar Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Residential Solar Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Residential Solar Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Residential Solar by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Residential Solar Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global R
