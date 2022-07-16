Global and China Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Turbine Blades and Vanes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turbine Blades and Vanes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Turbine Blades and Vanes market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
High-pressure
Low-pressure
Segment by Application
Civil Aircraft
Military Aircraft
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
BTL
GE Aviation
GKN Aerospace
Rolls Royce
Turbocam International
UTC Aerospace
Chromalloy
Hi-Tek Manufacturing
Moeller Aerospace
Snecma
C*Blade S.p.a. Forging & Manufacturing
Stork
Pacific Sky Supply, Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 High-pressure
1.2.3 Low-pressure
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Civil Aircraft
1.3.3 Military Aircraft
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Turbine Blades and Vanes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Turbine Blades and Vanes Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Turbine Blades and Vanes Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Turbine
