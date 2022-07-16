Disposable Exam Gown Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Exam gown is a kind of gown, which is convenient, And it is excellent for patient use during exams and procedures. Disposable exam gowns are kinds of exam gown, which is disposable use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Exam Gown in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Exam Gown Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Exam Gown Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disposable Exam Gown companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Exam Gown market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Exam Gown include Dynarex, Narang Medical, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Henry Schein, TIDI Products, Graham Medical, Core Products and IMCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Exam Gown manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Exam Gown Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Exam Gown Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paper Based
Plastic Based
Global Disposable Exam Gown Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Exam Gown Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Pediatric
Global Disposable Exam Gown Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Exam Gown Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Exam Gown revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Exam Gown revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Exam Gown sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disposable Exam Gown sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dynarex
Narang Medical
Cardinal Health
Medline Industries
Henry Schein
TIDI Products
Graham Medical
Core Products
IMCO
Sara Healthcare
BodyMed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Exam Gown Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Exam Gown Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Exam Gown Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Exam Gown Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Exam Gown Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Exam Gown Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Exam Gown Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Exam Gown Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Exam Gown Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Exam Gown Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Exam Gown Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Exam Gown Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Exam Gown Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Exam Gown Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Exam Gown Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Exam Gown Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Disposable Exam Gown Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and China Disposable Exam Gown Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Disposable Exam Gown Sales Market Report 2021