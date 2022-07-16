Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment is a power network system consisting of a variety of power distribution equipment (or components) and power distribution facilities for changing voltage and distributing power directly to end users.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment market was valued at 218620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 263680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment include ABB, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Crompton Greves, Siemens, Alstom, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Havells India and EMCO and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Utilities

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Crompton Greves

Siemens

Alstom

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Havells India

EMCO

TBEA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

