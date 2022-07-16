Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment is a power network system consisting of a variety of power distribution equipment (or components) and power distribution facilities for changing voltage and distributing power directly to end users.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment market was valued at 218620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 263680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment include ABB, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Crompton Greves, Siemens, Alstom, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Havells India and EMCO and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Utilities
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Bharat Heavy Electricals
Crompton Greves
Siemens
Alstom
Schneider Electric
General Electric
Havells India
EMCO
TBEA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufact
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition