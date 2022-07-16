Biofuel Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A biofuel is a fuel that is produced through contemporary biological processes, such as agriculture and anaerobic digestion, rather than a fuel produced by geological processes such as those involved in the formation of fossil fuels, such as coal and petroleum, from prehistoric biological matter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofuel in global, including the following market information:

Global Biofuel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biofuel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Biofuel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biofuel market was valued at 67930 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 92670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Biodiesel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biofuel include Abengoa Bioenergy, Cargill, BTG, DowDuPont, Wilmar, Renewable Energy, POET, Archer Daniels Midland and VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biofuel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biofuel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biofuel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Biodiesel

Ethanol

Global Biofuel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biofuel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation

Vehicle

Industrial

Others

Global Biofuel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biofuel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biofuel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biofuel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biofuel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Biofuel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abengoa Bioenergy

Cargill

BTG

DowDuPont

Wilmar

Renewable Energy

POET

Archer Daniels Midland

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

