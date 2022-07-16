Biofuel Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A biofuel is a fuel that is produced through contemporary biological processes, such as agriculture and anaerobic digestion, rather than a fuel produced by geological processes such as those involved in the formation of fossil fuels, such as coal and petroleum, from prehistoric biological matter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofuel in global, including the following market information:
Global Biofuel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biofuel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Biofuel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biofuel market was valued at 67930 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 92670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biodiesel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biofuel include Abengoa Bioenergy, Cargill, BTG, DowDuPont, Wilmar, Renewable Energy, POET, Archer Daniels Midland and VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biofuel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biofuel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biofuel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Biodiesel
Ethanol
Global Biofuel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biofuel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aviation
Vehicle
Industrial
Others
Global Biofuel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biofuel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biofuel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biofuel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biofuel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Biofuel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abengoa Bioenergy
Cargill
BTG
DowDuPont
Wilmar
Renewable Energy
POET
Archer Daniels Midland
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biofuel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biofuel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biofuel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biofuel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biofuel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biofuel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biofuel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biofuel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biofuel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biofuel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biofuel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biofuel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biofuel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofuel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biofuel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofuel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Biofuel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Biodiesel
4.1.3 Ethanol
4.2 By Type – Global Biofuel Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Biofuel Revenue, 2017-2022
