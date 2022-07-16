Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermosetting Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite include Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, DSM, SGL Group, Hexcel, Solvay, Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon, Toray and Hexion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermosetting Type

Thermoplastic Type

Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Others

Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

DSM

SGL Group

Hexcel

Solvay

Teijin

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toray

Hexion

Weyerhaeuser

DowAksa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber-Resin Composite Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

