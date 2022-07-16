PLC in Power Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A PLC is an industrial control product that regulates various automation and mechanical processes in manufacturing plants.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PLC in Power in global, including the following market information:
Global PLC in Power Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PLC in Power Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PLC in Power companies in 2021 (%)
The global PLC in Power market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PLC in Power include Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, Beckhoff, Bosch Rexroth, GE and Honeywell International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PLC in Power manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PLC in Power Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PLC in Power Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Services
Global PLC in Power Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PLC in Power Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hydroelectric Power Plant
Thermal Power Plant
Substation
Other
Global PLC in Power Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PLC in Power Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PLC in Power revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PLC in Power revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PLC in Power sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PLC in Power sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
ABB
Beckhoff
Bosch Rexroth
GE
Honeywell International
Idec
Keyence
Koyo
Omron
Panasonic
Toshiba
Yokogawa Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PLC in Power Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PLC in Power Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PLC in Power Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PLC in Power Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PLC in Power Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PLC in Power Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PLC in Power Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PLC in Power Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PLC in Power Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PLC in Power Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PLC in Power Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PLC in Power Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PLC in Power Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PLC in Power Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PLC in Power Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PLC in Power Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PLC in Power Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hardware
4.1.3 Software
4.1.4 Services
4.
