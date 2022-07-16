Mexico Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2021

Summary

“Mexico Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2021? is among the latest country specific policy reports from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites, and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope

– The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Mexico to promote renewable energy.

– The report details promotional measures in Mexico both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Renewable Energy Market, Mexico, Overview

1.1 Renewable Energy Targets

1.2 Electricity Industry Law

1.3 Clean Energy Certificates

1.4 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)

1.5 Development Program of the National Electrical System 2020-2034

1.6 Energy Transition Law (Ley de Transici?n Energ?tica, LTE)

1.7 General Law of Climate Change (Ley General de Cambio Clim?tico)

1.8 Auction Mechanism

1.8.1 Auction 1

1.8.2 Auction 2

1.8.3 Auction 3

1.8.4 Auction 4 (Cancelled)

1.9 Net-Metering/Net Billing

1.10 Removal of custom duty on Imported Solar Modules

1.11 21st Century Power Partnership (21CPP)

1.12 Accelerated Depreciation

1.13 Wheeling Service Agreement for Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources

1.14 Income Tax Exemption

1.15 Resolution on Interconnection of large hydro plants

1.16 Geothermal Energy Act

1.17 Law for the Promotion and Development of Bioenergy

2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Market Definitions

2.2.1 Power

2.2.2 Renewable Power

2.2.3 Installed Capacity

2.2.4 Electricity Generation

2.2.5 Electricity Consumption

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Coverage

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.3.3 Primary Research

2.3.4 Modelling and Forecasting

