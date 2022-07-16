Automobile Non-metallic Components Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Non-metallic Components in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7204991/global-automobile-nonmetallic-components-2022-2028-374
The global Automobile Non-metallic Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Exterior Trim Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automobile Non-metallic Components include Plastic Omnium, Kojima Industries, Toyoda Gosei, MINTH Group, YFPO, Nishikawa Rubber, SaarGummi, CIE Automotive and Joyson Electronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automobile Non-metallic Components companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Exterior Trim
Interior Trim
Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automobile Non-metallic Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automobile Non-metallic Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Plastic Omnium
Kojima Industries
Toyoda Gosei
MINTH Group
YFPO
Nishikawa Rubber
SaarGummi
CIE Automotive
Joyson Electronic
Inteva Products
Nihon Plast
Dongfeng Motor Corporation
Zhejiang Xiantong
Seoyon E-Hwa
Roechling
Kasai Kogyo
Inoac
Mitsuboshi Belting
Kyowa Leather Cloth
Tata AutoComp Systems
Meiwa Industry
BHAP
Borgers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automobile Non-metallic Components Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automobile Non-metallic Components Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automobile Non-metallic Components Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile Non-metallic Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automobile Non-metallic Components Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Non-metallic Components Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile Non-metallic Component
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Automobile Electronic Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automobile Plastic and Rubber Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automobile Metal Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automobile Lightweight Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028