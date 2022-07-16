Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antispasmodic drugs such as dicyclomine (Bentyl) and hyoscyamine (Levsin) relieve the stomach cramps brought on by IBS by relaxing the smooth muscle of the gut. They also may cause constipation, so they aren't usually prescribed for people who suffer from IBS-C. Other side effects are dry mouth, drowsiness, and blurred vision.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-spasmodic Drugs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-spasmodic Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Antimuscarinics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-spasmodic Drugs include Pfizer, Allergan, Ipsen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Merz Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-spasmodic Drugs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Antimuscarinics
Smooth Muscle Relaxants
Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offline Channel
Online Channel
Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-spasmodic Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-spasmodic Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer
Allergan
Ipsen
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Johnson & Johnson
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Merz Pharma
Mylan
Fresenius Kabi
Endo International
Daewoong Pharmaceutical
Acorda Therapeutics
SteriMax
Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Sawai Pharmaceutical
Orient Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-spasmodic Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-spasmodic Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-spasmodic Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Anti-spasmodic Drugs Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-spasmodic Drugs Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-spasmodic Drugs Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-spasmodic Drugs Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
