Turkey Geothermal Power Analysis – Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021

Summary

“Turkey Geothermal Power Analysis – Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021? is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, that offers comprehensive information and understanding of the geothermal power market in Turkey. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the country's geothermal power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses Turkey's Geothermal power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the country's renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030), and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

– Detailed overview of the country's geothermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming geothermal projects.

– Deal analysis of the country's geothermal power market.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of geothermal power.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of content

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Turkey, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Geothermal Power Market, Turkey

3.1 Geothermal Power Market, Turkey, Overview

3.2 Geothermal Power Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Geothermal Active Installed Capacity Share by Province, Turkey, 2020

– Geothermal Active Installed Capacity Share by Technology, Turkey, 2020

3.3 Geothermal Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.4 Geothermal Power Market, Turkey, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.5 Geothermal Power Market, Turkey, Power Plants, 2020

– Geothermal Power Market, Turkey, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Geothermal Power Market, Turkey, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Geothermal Power Market, Turkey, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.6 Geothermal

