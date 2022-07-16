Fire Hydrant Hose Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fire Hydrant Hose is a high-pressure hose that carries water or other fire retardant (such as foam) to a fire to extinguish it.?Outdoors, it attaches either to a fire engine or a fire hydrant.?Indoors, it can permanently attach to a building’s standpipe or plumbing system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Hydrant Hose in global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Km)

Global top five Fire Hydrant Hose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Hydrant Hose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.8MPa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Hydrant Hose include Tyco, Angus Fire, Delta Fire, Terraflex, Ziegler, All-American Hose, Armored Textiles, Armtec and Chhatariya Firetech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Hydrant Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)

Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.8MPa

1.0MPa

1.2Mpa

1.6MPa

Other

Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)

Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal Fire Service

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Other

Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)

Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Hydrant Hose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Hydrant Hose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fire Hydrant Hose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Km)

Key companies Fire Hydrant Hose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tyco

Angus Fire

Delta Fire

Terraflex

Ziegler

All-American Hose

Armored Textiles

Armtec

Chhatariya Firetech

Dixon Valve & Coupling

Dragerwerk

Guardian Fire Equipment

Jakob Eschbach

Laser-Tech Fire Protection

Mercedes Textiles

National Fire Equipment

Newage Fire Protection

North America Fire Hose

Richards Hose

Superior Fire Hose

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Hydrant Hose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fire Hydrant Hose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fire Hydrant Hose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fire Hydrant Hose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Hydrant Hose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fire Hydrant Hose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fire Hydrant Hose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fire Hydrant Hose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fire Hydrant Hose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Hydrant Hose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Hydrant Hose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Hydrant Hose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Hydrant Hose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Hydrant Hose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fire Hydrant Hose Market Size Markets, 2021 &

