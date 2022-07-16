Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic Fuel Tank Systems provides a perfect balance between safety, weight and cost for automotive Fuel applications.Using plastics in fuel systems can reduce weight, improve fuel tank durability and biofuel compatibility.It is designed freely, saves the space, and can effectively attenuate the noise, the permeability is low, the crashworthiness, has the certain fireproof performance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diesel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems include TI Fluid Systems, Plastic Omnium, Corilla Plastics, Kautex Unipart, Pentas, Yachiyo, Kuraray, Harlequin and Sch?rholz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diesel
Gasoline
Flex-fuel
Partial Zero Emissions Vehicles (PZEV)
Hybrid
Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Special Vehicle
Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TI Fluid Systems
Plastic Omnium
Corilla Plastics
Kautex Unipart
Pentas
Yachiyo
Kuraray
Harlequin
Sch?rholz
Yapp
Jiangsu Suguang Auto Parts
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Plastic Fuel Tank Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
