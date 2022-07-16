Romania Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape

Summary

This report discusses the power market structure of Romania and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.

Scope

– Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

– Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

– Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Table of content

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Thermal power capacity to decline sharply as Romania plans to phase out coal power plants by 2032

1.2 Solar PV and onshore wind power to lead renewable power market in Romania

2. Introduction

2.1 Romania Power Market

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3. Romania Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Romania Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Romania Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Romania Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Targets

5.3 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) 2021-2030

5.4 Hydrogen Energy

5.5 Renewable Energy Law

5.6 Government Emergency Ordinance no. 24/2017

5.7 National Strategy for Sustainable Development 2030

5.8 Quota System

5.9 Biofuel Quota

5.10 CfD Scheme

6. Romania Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Romania Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Networ

