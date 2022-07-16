Grape Skin Extract Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Grape skin is the outer part of a grape. Grape is native to central Europe and southwestern Asia, even though it is cultivated throughout the world. Grape skin extract is nothing but the extraction from grape skin in various forms, which is widely used in medicines and foods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grape Skin Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Grape Skin Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7205013/global-grape-skin-extract-2022-2028-980
Global Grape Skin Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Grape Skin Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grape Skin Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grape Skin Extract include Keller Juices S.R.L, GRAP’SUD, Plamed Green Science Group, Nans Products, Extracts and Ingredients, NaturMed Scientific, NutriHerb and SCIYU, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grape Skin Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grape Skin Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Grape Skin Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Solid
Powder
Global Grape Skin Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Grape Skin Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetic and Personal Care
Global Grape Skin Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Grape Skin Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grape Skin Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grape Skin Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grape Skin Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Grape Skin Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Keller Juices S.R.L
GRAP’SUD
Plamed Green Science Group
Nans Products
Extracts and Ingredients
NaturMed Scientific
NutriHerb
SCIYU
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grape Skin Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grape Skin Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grape Skin Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grape Skin Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grape Skin Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grape Skin Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grape Skin Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grape Skin Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grape Skin Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grape Skin Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grape Skin Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grape Skin Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grape Skin Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Skin Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grape Skin Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Skin Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Grape Skin Extract Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Grape Skin Extract Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Grape Skin Extract Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition