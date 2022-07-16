Global Electrostatic Dehydrator Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electrostatic Dehydrator market was valued at 33.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Crude oil desalting technology is used to remove residual salts from crude oil so that it can be processed in a refinery without corroding and fouling heaters, exchangers, and other equipment. Crude oil desalting is usually the initial process that is carried out during upstream operations. The type and size specification of the desalter is dependent on a few fundamental parameters such as temperature, pressure, fluid viscosity, and flow-rate, and customer specification pertaining to permissible salt in the final product. Dehydrating of crude oil is generally carried out at production stage to remove excess water from crude oil. Electrostatic dehydrators of combined AC-DC configuration are the most effective and are suitable for all grades of crude oil.

By Market Verdors:

Agar

CPPE

EN-FAB

Croda

Cameron

Forum Energy Technologies

GasTech

Komax

Mackenzie Hydrocarbons

Petro Techna

PROSERNAT

Fjords Processing

VME

CPE

Frames

ETI

Process Group

By Types:

AC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

Combined AC-DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

By Applications:

Upstream

Downstream

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electrostatic Dehydrator Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electrostatic Dehydrator Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 AC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

1.4.3 Combined AC-DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

1.4.4 DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electrostatic Dehydrator Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Upstream

1.5.3 Downstream

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electrostatic Dehydrator Market

1.8.1 Global Electrostatic Dehydrator Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electrostatic Dehydrator Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electrostatic Dehydrator Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electrostatic Dehydrator Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electrostatic Dehydrator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Electrostatic Dehydrator Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electrosta

