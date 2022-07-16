Medical Digital Thermometer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A?digital thermometer?is the most accurate and quickest way to take a temperature.?Medical digital thermometer is a kind of digital thermomater, which is used for medical.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Digital Thermometer in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Digital Thermometer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Digital Thermometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Digital Thermometer include Ormon, Microlife, Hill-Rom, A& D Medical, Avita, Yuwell Medical, Radiantek, Paul Hartmann and Berrcom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Digital Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic
Infrared
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Digital Thermometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Digital Thermometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Digital Thermometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Digital Thermometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ormon
Microlife
Hill-Rom
A& D Medical
Avita
Yuwell Medical
Radiantek
Paul Hartmann
Berrcom
Exergen Corporation
iHealth
American Diagnostic Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Digital Thermometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Digital Thermometer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Digital Thermometer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Digital Thermometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Digital Thermometer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Digital Thermometer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Digital Thermometer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and United States Medical Digital Thermometer Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Sales Market Report 2021
Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Research Report 2021