Medical Digital Thermometer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A?digital thermometer?is the most accurate and quickest way to take a temperature.?Medical digital thermometer is a kind of digital thermomater, which is used for medical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Digital Thermometer in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Digital Thermometer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Digital Thermometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Digital Thermometer include Ormon, Microlife, Hill-Rom, A& D Medical, Avita, Yuwell Medical, Radiantek, Paul Hartmann and Berrcom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Digital Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronic

Infrared

Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Digital Thermometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Digital Thermometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Digital Thermometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Digital Thermometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ormon

Microlife

Hill-Rom

A& D Medical

Avita

Yuwell Medical

Radiantek

Paul Hartmann

Berrcom

Exergen Corporation

iHealth

American Diagnostic Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Digital Thermometer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Digital Thermometer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Digital Thermometer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Digital Thermometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Digital Thermometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Digital Thermometer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Digital Thermometer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Digital Thermometer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

