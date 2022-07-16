Global Customer Micro Grids Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Customer Micro Grids market was valued at 2080.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Customer microgrids or true microgrids are self-governed, and usually downstream of a single point of common coupling (PCC).The main drivers of the market are cost of generation reduction, increased reliability, strong enough to withstand the fluctuations in power supply, and penetration of grid interconnection of high renewables.

By Market Verdors:

Orsted

San Diego Gas & Electric

Alstom Grid

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Chevron

S&C Electric

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Bloom Energy

GE Grid Solutions

Encorp

Arista Power

Burns & McDonnell

Boeing Smart Grid Solutions

Lockheed Martin

Rolls-Royce Power Development

SAIC

By Types:

Fossil Distributed Generation

Inverter-Based Distributed Generation

Multiple Loads

Advanced Energy Storage

Point of Common Coupling

Microgrid System Control

By Applications:

Hospitals, Universities

Commercial/Industrial Facilities

Remote ?off grid? Communities

Military Bases

Data Centers

Municipalities

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Customer Micro Grids Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Customer Micro Grids Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fossil Distributed Generation

1.4.3 Inverter-Based Distributed Generation

1.4.4 Multiple Loads

1.4.5 Advanced Energy Storage

1.4.6 Point of Common Coupling

1.4.7 Microgrid System Control

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Customer Micro Grids Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals, Universities

1.5.3 Commercial/Industrial Facilities

1.5.4 Remote ?off grid? Communities

1.5.5 Military Bases

1.5.6 Data Centers

1.5.7 Municipalities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Customer Micro Grids Market

1.8.1 Global Customer Micro Grids Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Customer Micro Grids Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Customer Micro Grids Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Customer Micro Grids Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

