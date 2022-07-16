Global and China Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

BOM

TVM

Fare Gates

TCM

Handhel Terminal

Others

Segment by Application

Railway

Parking

Entertainment Place

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Cubic Corporation

The Nippon Signal

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann

Thales Group

INIT

Huaming

Xerox

GFI Genfare

LECIP

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

Gunnebo

GMV

Huahong Jitong

GRG Banking

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 BOM

1.2.3 TVM

1.2.4 Fare Gates

1.2.5 TCM

1.2.6 Handhel Terminal

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Railway

1.3.3 Parking

1.3.4 Entertainment Place

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Estimates an

