Triptan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Triptans?are a family of?tryptamine-based?drugs?used as?abortive medication?in the treatment of?migraines?and?cluster headaches. This drug class was first introduced in the 1990s. While effective at treating individual headaches, they do not provide preventive treatment and are not considered a?cure.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Triptan in global, including the following market information:

Global Triptan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Triptan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Triptan companies in 2021 (%)

The global Triptan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Triptan include GSK, Teva, Pfizer, Novartis, Sun Pharma, Grunenthal, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Merck and J & J. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Triptan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Triptan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Triptan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oral

Injectable

Global Triptan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Triptan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Global Triptan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Triptan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Triptan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Triptan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Triptan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Triptan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GSK

Teva

Pfizer

Novartis

Sun Pharma

Grunenthal

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Merck

J & J

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Triptan Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Triptan Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Triptan Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Triptan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Triptan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Triptan Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Triptan Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Triptan Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Triptan Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Triptan Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Triptan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triptan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Triptan Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triptan Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Triptan Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triptan Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Triptan Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Oral

4.1.3 Injectable

4.2 By Type – Global Triptan Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Triptan Revenue, 2017-2022



