Zolmitriptan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zolmitriptan, sold under the brand name?Zomig?among others, is a?triptan?used in the acute treatment of?migraine?attacks with or without?aura?and?cluster headaches. It is a selective?serotonin receptor agonist?of the 1B and 1D subtypes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zolmitriptan in global, including the following market information:
Global Zolmitriptan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zolmitriptan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Zolmitriptan companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zolmitriptan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zolmitriptan include AstraZeneca. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zolmitriptan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zolmitriptan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zolmitriptan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
5mg
2.5mg
Global Zolmitriptan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zolmitriptan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Zolmitriptan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zolmitriptan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zolmitriptan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zolmitriptan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zolmitriptan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Zolmitriptan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AstraZeneca
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zolmitriptan Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zolmitriptan Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zolmitriptan Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zolmitriptan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zolmitriptan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zolmitriptan Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zolmitriptan Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zolmitriptan Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zolmitriptan Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zolmitriptan Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zolmitriptan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zolmitriptan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zolmitriptan Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zolmitriptan Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zolmitriptan Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zolmitriptan Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zolmitriptan Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 5mg
4.1.3 2.5mg
4.2 By Type – Global Zolmitriptan
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Zolmitriptan Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Zolmitriptan Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Zolmitriptan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Zolmitriptan Nasal Spray Market Insights and Forecast to 2028