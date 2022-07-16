Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Fire Resistant Cable market was valued at 1545.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Flame retardant cables are designed to resist the spread of fire into a new area. Fire resistant or fire rated cables are designed to maintain circuit integrity and continue to work for a specified period of time under defined conditions.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for fire resistant cable during the forecast period. Countries in Asia Pacific have huge prospects for the fire resistant cable market because of the growing end-use industries such as building & construction, manufacturing, automotive & transportation, and others.
By Market Verdors:
Prysmian Group
Nexans
General Cable
NKT
Leoni
LS Cable & System
EL Sewedy Electric
Universal Cable (M) Berhad
Tratos Limited
Jiangnan Group
Dubai Cable Company
Tele-Fonika Kable
Tianjin Suli Cable
Keystone Cable
By Types:
XPLE
LSZH
PVC
EPR
By Applications:
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Manufacturing
Energy
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fire Resistant Cable Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 XPLE
1.4.3 LSZH
1.4.4 PVC
1.4.5 EPR
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Building & Construction
1.5.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Energy
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Fire Resistant Cable Market
1.8.1 Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Fire Resistant Cable Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Fire Resistant Cable Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Fire Resistant Cable Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Fire Resistant Cable Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Fire Resistant Cable Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Fire Resistant Cable Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016
