Enterovirus Testing Kit Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Enterovirus is a genus of positive-sense single-stranded RNA viruses associated with several human and mammalian diseases. Enteroviruses are named by their transmission-route through the intestine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterovirus Testing Kit in global, including the following market information:

Global Enterovirus Testing Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Enterovirus Testing Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Enterovirus Testing Kit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enterovirus Testing Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RT-PCR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enterovirus Testing Kit include Abbexa, Aviva Systems Biology, Creative Diagnostics, CUSABIO Technology, Elitech Group, DiaSorin, Primerdesign, Quidel and BioMerieux and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enterovirus Testing Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enterovirus Testing Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Enterovirus Testing Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RT-PCR

Rapid Test

Global Enterovirus Testing Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Enterovirus Testing Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Scientific Research

Others

Global Enterovirus Testing Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Enterovirus Testing Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enterovirus Testing Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enterovirus Testing Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Enterovirus Testing Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Enterovirus Testing Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbexa

Aviva Systems Biology

Creative Diagnostics

CUSABIO Technology

Elitech Group

DiaSorin

Primerdesign

Quidel

BioMerieux

Cepheid

