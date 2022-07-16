COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
COVID-19 testing involves analysing samples that indicate the present or past presence of SARS-CoV-2. The two main branches detect either the presence of the virus or antibodies produced in response to infection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nucleic Acid Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing include Cellex, Abbott, Roche, BioMedomics, BD, Henry Schein, Safecare Bio-Tech, Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Chembio Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nucleic Acid Testing
Antibody Testing
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Scientific Research
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cellex
Abbott
Roche
BioMedomics
BD
Henry Schein
Safecare Bio-Tech
Mayo Clinic Laboratories
Chembio Diagnostics
Mount Sinai Laboratory
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
Innovita Biological Technology
Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech
Guangdong Hecin-Scientific
Dynamiker Biotechnology (Tianjin)
ADVAITE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 COVID-19 Diagnostic Test
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and United States COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Regional COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027