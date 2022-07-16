Ropinirole Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ropinirole is used to treat symptoms of Parkinson's disease (stiffness, tremors, muscle spasms, and poor muscle control). Ropinirole is also used to treat restless legs syndrome (RLS).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ropinirole in global, including the following market information:
Global Ropinirole Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ropinirole Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ropinirole companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ropinirole market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1 mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ropinirole include GlaxoSmithKline and Apotex Corporation etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ropinirole manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ropinirole Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ropinirole Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1 mg
2 mg
5 mg
Others
Global Ropinirole Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ropinirole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Ropinirole Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ropinirole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ropinirole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ropinirole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ropinirole sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ropinirole sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GlaxoSmithKline
Apotex Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ropinirole Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ropinirole Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ropinirole Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ropinirole Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ropinirole Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ropinirole Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ropinirole Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ropinirole Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ropinirole Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ropinirole Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ropinirole Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ropinirole Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ropinirole Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ropinirole Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ropinirole Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ropinirole Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ropinirole Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 1 mg
4.1.3 2 mg
4.1.4 5 mg
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Ropin
